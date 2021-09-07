A SEASIDE attraction is supporting and celebrating a sector of the entertainment industry which is continuing to be hit by coronavirus pandemic.

Clacton Pier will be lit-up in red, white and blue lighting for the entirety of September to mark this year’s World Fun Fair Month.

The national awareness event is designed to shine a light on the past, present and future of travelling fairgrounds and calls on people to support their local fairs.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, funfairs have been severely hit and halted by pandemic fallout, due to their movement between towns and the size of crowds.

Clacton Pier owner Billy Ball said: “We have decided to turn our lighting red, white and blue for the whole of September in honour of World Funfair Month.

“There has been a great deal of talk about the difficulties experienced in this area and it is about us acknowledging that and recognising it is where it all started for us.

“The pier is a business which has its own funfair, including shows, performing artists, parades, biascopes, boxing booths, and shows of strength.”

Billy and brother Elliot Ball also recognise the importance of the showman community to modern day leisure and entertainment.

“Fun fairs have a very rich history and involve all sections of society, right up to royalty,” added Billy.

“We can trace our showman routes back five generations on our father, Billy Ball Senior’s side of the family and several generations on our mother’s side.

“We acknowledge their vital place in the community, the role they have played in our heritage and feel it is important to celebrate that.

“The future and how we aim to upgrade our offer is vital, but we should also look back and remember our rich history and how we got here. It should never be forgotten.”