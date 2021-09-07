HUNDREDS of chicken lovers spread their wings and headed for Clacton’s town centre to celebrate the launch of a lip-licking new eatery.
Southern Fried Chicken, in the High Street, officially opened its doors on August 27, shifting more than 300 burgers after the roll-out of its 50 per cent off promotion.
To mark the occasion a DJ was drafted in to ensure guests were entertained while they patiently waited in the hot sun to get their crispy chicken fix.
Speaking on the day, one satisfied customer said: “I waited in line for almost 30 minutes, but it was well worth the wait.
Staff worked flat out for several hours to satisfy the extraordinary demand for the tasty chicken, which also attracted nearby workers looking for lunch.
Bushra Yasser, franchisee of the new Clacton branch said: “We couldn’t be happier with how the grand launch went.
“We’re building a relationship with the local community, and we hope they’ll continue to enjoy our product for years to come.”
Southern Friend Chicken, based in Reading, has built up a global brand since starting up in 1970 and now has outlets in more than 24 countries.
To find out more information visit southernfriedchicken.com or head to facebook.com/southernfriedchickenclacton.
