A HEARTBROKEN wife has bravely spoken about “the worst moment of her life” after her childhood sweetheart died suddenly on her birthday.

Kierette Davis, 37, and husband, James, 37, were both getting ready to go out when the teaching assistant decided to pop to her parents’ to pick up some presents.

When she returned, Kierette’s world was completely turned upside down after she found her beloved James dead on the floor.

“It was just a sudden death and I found him, but I was all alone and it was the worst moment of my life,” added Kierette, who said the couple were trying for children.

“Everyone is still in shock and I am still trying to get my head around everything I have to do now with the funeral and the finances.

“He would never have wanted to die on my birthday.”

Kierette and James, whose brother died in December, first met at Clacton County High School when they were both just 12-years-old.

When the Clacton couple turned 18 they finally decided to commit to each other before unfortunately breaking up four years later.

Fate, however, had different ideas and by the age of 27 Kierette and James had rekindled their romance and in 2015 decided to get married.

But the grand occasion had to be called off after the couple were involved in a serious car accident which resulted in executive driver James having to have a year off work.

Eventually they tied the knot in July 2019 and their big day was even featured on an episode of the TLC television show Curvy Brides Boutique.

“James was my first kiss and first boyfriend and he was a proper man,” she added.

“He loved fishing and liked going to the pub and watching football, but I would often drag him to the bingo with me.

“We were quite a couple and stood out because he was really tall and I am a lot shorter.

“He was a kind soul and a gentle giant.”

Due to James having no life insurance, Kierette has struggled to pay for his funeral, so a fundraiser has been launched.

So far just shy of £3,000 has already been raised.

She said: “It is all difficult right now, but I feel so grateful for people’s kindness and I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”

Donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zoe-burgess