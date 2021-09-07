YOUNG musicians from across Essex who each day battle “their own challenges” have recorded a song to support children’s mental health.

With A Little Kindness was written and produced by Justine Harrington, 31, who was born with a life-long visual impairment but has found solace in music.

The track features six school students who are part of the Multi Schools Council, which was launched to tackle issues and concerns raised by children.

The hope is the song will inspire more people to look out for the mental health of young pupils in schools and help those in need of support.

With A Little Kindness, which was recorded at Studio 6 in Witham, is now set to be used by Essex County Council as part its Trauma Perceptive Practice.

The authority’s approach to understanding emotional wellbeing and behaviour is designed to help school staff to better support children's health.

Kierran Pearce, 29, of Colchester, who is the Multi-Schools Council lead, hopes the single can create a community of people from all walks of life.

He said: “We hope the song will be used in schools, with children of all ages learning the words and coming together.

“I am super proud of everyone involved, the commitment and courage to put their voices out there is really inspiring.

“A special mention must go to Justine Harrington who wrote and produced the song and Michael Parker at Studio 6 for welcoming in the children and letting us record.”

Justine, 31, of Basildon, who has always found singing and song writing essential to her positive mental health, believes the single can be a form of education.

She added: “When I first started to write With A Little Kindness, it was important to me to create a current style of song people would relate to and be able to learn from.

“It has been great fun recording this but the most special part of this project has been hearing how each of our voices have come together to form one voice.

“It has been a real honour to create this track and I think it’s safe to say this song has a special place in all of our hearts.

“If we could ask for anyone to gain one thing from our song, it is that we can all say things that may appear to be unkind or have a negative impact on someone else.

“But if we want to help create a society where people care for each other’s wellbeing, then we can only begin to do this when we show consideration.”

With A Little Kindness will be officially released on Monday and available from all digital download platforms.