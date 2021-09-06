TWO village properties have gone under the hammer and are likely to fetch more than half a million pounds.
The Factory and The Works, also known as Bosworth House, are currently being auctioned off by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
The pair of detached commercial buildings and accompanying land form part of a commercial development enterprise in Thorpe-le-Soken.
The site, which could generate more than £70,000 a year in rent, extends to 0.17 hectares and there is car parking for approximately 30 vehicles and amenity space.
The premises, both located in the High Street, are being offered for a price of £650,000 to £700,000 as part of an ongoing online auction which will close September 22.
Senior auction appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “This one looks a great investment.
“The Factory is a newly refurbished detached two storey building consisting of six offices, five of which are currently let.
“The Works is a single storey detached building comprising seven offices and three units which is currently fully let.
“Both buildings have separate freehold titles and are being sold together with the land and associated private parking areas.”
For more information visit cliveemson.co.uk.
