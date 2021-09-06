A FANCY new cocktail bar and restaurant serving up a range of alcoholic concoctions has finally opened in a seaside town.
Arnie’s, located in the ever-popular Connaught Avenue, in Frinton, has welcomed some of its very first customers this afternoon.
The stunning-looking site offers everything from delicious dishes such as fillet steak and lobster thermidor, to mouth-watering cocktails, like the Pornstar Martini.
Mocktails are also available for those who prefer a non-alcoholic alternative, as well as tasty deserts for guests with more of a sweeter tooth.
Read More: Two new hospitality businesses to open in Frinton
Seasiders first caught wind of the new venture five months ago when a black and pink sign advertising Arnie’s appeared on the window of the former Harry’s Coffee Lounge.
The café had originally been launched by Ray Dowsett but unfortunately fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic and four months into lockdown its closure was announced.
To find out more information about Arnie’s visit arnies-cocktail-bar.business.site.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment