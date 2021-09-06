A TEAM of top mums organised a leavers day for their children to ensure they got to say a proper goodbye after a school’s usual send-off was cancelled.

Walton Primary School, like many others, was reportedly unable to hold its usual Leavers Day this year due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the Year 6 students missed out on having their t-shirts and books signed by their school friends and they were unable to enjoyable their final days of fun.

Determined to give them the send-off they deserve, several mums decided to organise their own meet-up to give their children the experience of their very own Leavers Day.

Taking place in a park near the Naze Education Centre, the joyous school friends enjoyed a picnic and played football and a huge rounders match with the parents.

In true Leavers Day fashion, the pupils even posed for group photographers wearing their special 2021 school leavers jumpers.

Jodie Barnes, 29, attended the make-shift school leavers event to support her sister Dannielle Barnes, 30, whose children are Kai and Tijay, both 11-years-old.

She said: “There were so many upset and disheartened children, so my sister and some of the other mums decided to meet up in the park.

“They did it so the children could finally get their shirts signed and say a final good luck to their class mates.

“It was wonderful to see all the children letting off energy and for that little while forgetting what a difficult and strange world we all are living in at the moment.”