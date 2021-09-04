The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has increased to 180,562 according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 157,920 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 22,584.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at 20,308.
In Colchester, 17,575 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, while there has been 13,677 cases in Tendring.
