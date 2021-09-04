A TRADESMAN required medical attention after reportedly falling off a section of scaffolding while working on a housing development.
On Thursday morning an air ambulance was deployed to Alresford before landing in a playing field near St Peter’s Church, in Ford Lane.
Upon arrival the medics established there had been an incident at the Bennett Homes’ development at The Alders involving a sub-contracted worker.
One eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, saw the air ambulance land and believes the tradesman was injured after falling from some scaffolding.
Edward Parker, managing director of Bennett Homes, has now issued a statement in relation to the emergency incident.
He said: “We were very sorry to hear of the accident at The Alders which involved one of our sub-contracted tradesmen.
"As at all our developments, rigorous health and safety precautions were in place and the procedures immediately implemented ensured prompt medical attention was obtained.
“We understand from the sub-contractor that their employee sustained non life-threatening injuries and we wish him a speedy recovery.”
