A FAMILY-FRIENDLY show aimed at encouraging youngsters to read more has completed its summer tour of Tendring’s libraries.

George the Bookworm was aimed at children aged between five and 10, and was performed at libraries in Harwich, Manningtree, Brightlingsea, Frinton, and Clacton.

The free, 45-minute show, was created by the Manningtree-based Grand Theatre of Lemmings.

It saw cheeky and adorable bookworm George lead a host of activities based on stories.

The idea sees George escape the British Library to find the words that have disappeared from the books because not enough children are reading.

Mandy Rose, from the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, said: “The idea developed from a project we did with Wix and Wrabness Primary School three years ago, to get pupils interested in books and reading.

“It worked so well and the children really bought into the idea.

“With children missing so much schooling last year we wanted to spread the idea and came up with the library tour.

“We performed 49 shows in Tendring’s libraries – the idea was to keep going back to encourage the children to get involved by communicating with George and helping him to get the words back by reading.

“It was aimed primary at five to ten years olds, but we’ve even had two to five years olds getting involved.

“Children having been asking their parents to take them to the library every day and even for a trip to the British Library.

“The tour really did what we hoped it would – the children really have got involved by reading more.”