A MAN who sent “grossly offensive” voicemail messages to council workers has been ordered to carry out community service and pay numerous fines.

Michael Burns, 57, of High Street, Walton, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, in St Botolph's Circus, on Tuesday, for sentencing.

He was required to attend after being reported by staff in the housing department of Tendring Council, to whom he sent four voicemails on August 28 last year.

According to a spokesman for Colchester Magistrates’ Court the messages conveyed “were indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.”

It is believed Burns had made the calls after growing frustrated with the length of time the authority was taking to find him a suitable home.

Ahead of his court appearance on Tuesday, Burns pleaded guilty to the offences last month on August 6, which was taken into consideration prior to the judge’s ruling.

The Walton resident will now have to carry out a rehabilitation activity, pay a fine of £80, a victim surcharge of £95, and £145 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Neil Stock OBE, leader of Tendring Council, said the authority would not tolerate abuse of its staff.

He said: “We understand that often the people we are dealing with are vulnerable and going through a difficult time.

"But there is no excuse for being abusive to our staff – the very people trying to help.

“That is why we take a tough stance against those who for some reason think it is acceptable to act in this way.”

The ruling comes just over a year after Ben McGarrity was given four weeks in prison for also sending a threatening voicemail to a Tendring Council housing officer.

The team had been speaking to him over the phone just ten minutes prior in connection with a housing inquiry before he left the message using the same number.

McGarrity, then aged 26 and of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested two days later before appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates Court in May last year.

He was jailed for a total of four weeks for sending a threatening message and ordered to pay £128 in compensation.