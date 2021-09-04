THE organisers of an under-fire festival have said reasons outside of their control were to blame for the event failing to live up to expectations.

Clacton Family Festival, which had promised to be the ideal day out for children, took place on the Hawk Fruit Farm site, in Weeley, last Saturday.

Since then the event’s social media pages have been inundated with complaints from angered parents who say the event did not deliver on what was advertised.

Festival organiser Philip Gilgunn, who was also behind last weekend’s Proper Fest, has now issued an explanation to the fuming families who attended.

As well as citing coronavirus as a factor, Mr Gilgunn has said the event lost 50 staff members the day before, meaning some rides could not be opened.

He has also said the event’s funfair operator pulled out 24-hours before the event, as well as six food and drinks operators, due to self-isolating or contracting Covid-19.

In a statement exclusively sent to the Gazette Mr Gilgunn added: “We had worked tirelessly to ensure that the Clacton Family Festival would be a success.

“But due to a particular set of circumstances, we understand some people were unhappy and we appreciate how disappointing it could have been.

“We acknowledge there were longer queues than we would have liked and not all the entertainment was available, but this was due to reasons outside of our control.”

According to Mr Gilgunn, more than 1000 drinks vouchers were given out on the day as compensation to guests and the funfair was extended free of charge.

He is now offering free tickets to disgruntled festival-goers for next year’s Clacton Family Festival, which is still planning on going ahead.

"We'd like to invite all of guests back, free of charge, with complimentary tickets for next year's event plus a £10 food and drink voucher,” he added.

“I'd like to add how proud I am of all of our staff who really stepped up under pressure to ensure the event continued safely. We can't wait to welcome everyone back.”

The family fun day was meant to feature a myriad of performers, such as Peppa Pig, and attractions such as soft play areas, bouncy castles, inflatable slides, and more.

Many families, however, have said the festival felt disorganised and lacked a sufficient number of rides, and large queues plagued people’s enjoyment.

Zara Songer, 46, of Brightlingsea, for example, went to the festival with her partner and five-year-old son, who initially could not wait to get there.

She and her family, however, were left feeling cheated after many of the stalls and entertainment promised prior to the event did not materialise on the day.

She added: “It was absolutely atrocious and there are a lot of disgruntled customers wanting refunds but the organisers are just not responding.

“Surely false advertising is illegal and there must be a way of stopping this happening again next year."

Becky Hemingway, 33, also attended the Clacton Family festival with her two children, aged three and six, and her husband, all of whom left feeling short-changed.

She said: “My children could not wait to leave and I felt awful I had chosen the festival to be our last family day out before going back to school.

“I do not normally complain, but it was definitely a false advertisement and it cost families a lot of money – most people left after two hours.

“The website they set up looked amazing, but it was all a mess.

“The people who organised the event have made a hell of a lot of money without delivering much.”