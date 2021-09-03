A POPULAR pub and restaurant has been forced to temporarily close its doors after a number of its employees were instructed to self-isolate over coronavirus fears.

The Roaring Donkey, in Holland Road, Clacton, has shut after several staff members were contacted by the NHS Test & Trace app.

They were subsequently instructed to quarantine after being identified as having potentially come into close contact with someone with Covid-19.

As a result of the workforce taking a hit, bosses of the Hungry Horse establishment, which is run by Greene King, decided to close the watering hole until further notice.

A Roaring Donkey spokesman said: “We took the difficult decision on Wednesday to temporarily close our pub after a number of our team were required to self-isolate.

“A large number of our team are in their early 20s and therefore are waiting for a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This means they are still required to self-isolate when identified by NHS Test & Trace as a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

“We could have kept the pub open with a tiny number of staff still eligible to work, however it’s important that we continue to put people’s safety first

“So we will remain closed until we are confident that we have enough of the team available to safely reopen.”

The announcement comes just days after the Roaring Donkey was reportedly forced to close its kitchen due to what was described at the time as an electrical fault.

It now remains unknown when the pub will welcome back punters, but bosses are said to be working hard to ensure the reopening comes sooner rather than later.

“We do not have a confirmed reopening date but are hoping it will be next week and will update our Facebook page when we have a date confirmed,” the spokesman said.

“Since reopening we have worked hard to operate extremely high hygiene and cleaning standards as the safety of our teams and customers is our priority.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their understanding and we hope to be back open soon.”