AFGHAN interpreters who supported British Armed Forces are being offered help in Tendring.

When the Government announced the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, it allowed Afghan interpreters and other staff – and their immediate family – who supported the Army to relocate to Britain, for fear they may suffer reprisals.

More recently the Government announced plans to offer 20,000 refugees relocation in the long-term, with 5,000 this year.

Tendring Council said residents have welcomed the refugees, with private landlords coming forward to offer accommodation and many supporting a county-wide effort to provide clothing and goods for those moving to the UK.

The council has recently housed two families in the district, as well as others under previous government schemes, and is looking at other ways it can support more Afghan refugees.

Council leader Neil Stock said the support was in keeping with the authority’s policies as well as being the right thing to do.

“Our Armed Forces Covenant gives a commitment to supporting former and serving personnel and while not covered by the legal aspects of the covenant these interpreters and other staff have played a valuable role in helping our troops during their time in Afghanistan and we recognise that contribution in the spirit of our commitment,” he said.

“Tendring will be a safe haven for those fleeing persecution from the Taliban, looking to protect their rights – especially women’s, LGBTQ+ and religious freedom rights – and I am confident any who do settle in our district will play a valuable role in our community.

“I would like to thank them for their service, and also thank existing residents who have already taken steps to support Afghan refugees and make them feel welcome in our country.”