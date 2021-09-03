A SPECIAL concert taking place as part of a large event will celebrate the commendable efforts of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Roman River Festival, which will take place from September 16 until September 26, is being held across a variety of unique venues in Essex and Suffolk.

One of the more poignant highlights of the arts extravaganza will play-out at St Botolph’s Church, Colchester, from 6pm on September 19.

Starring singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Fiona Bevan, the show will act as a thank you to NHS workers, who have sacrificed so much during the Covid crisis.

Fiona, who boasts a cinematic folk sound, has toured with Ed Sheeran and co-wrote number one single Little Things for pop sensations One Direction.

The event has benefited from the generosity of local businesses Birkett Long, Reeman Dansie, Kent Blaxill, Collins Skip Hire and The Mistley Thorn.

NHS workers and care home staff across East Anglia, are therefore, being invited to attend the performance entirely free of charge.

Orlando Jopling, festival director said: “The coronavirus pandemic has made us all very aware how fortunate we are to have our National Health Service.

“We can never thank the NHS staff enough for the sacrifices many have had to make to keep us safe and to care for us.

“As a small token of appreciation we are organising this special concert starring Fiona Bevan – this will be an evening of enjoyment and inspiration.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Birkett Long, Reeman Dansie, Collins Skip Hire, The Mistley Thorn and Kent Blaxill, who are enabling us to offer free tickets.”

Anyone who is working for the NHS or a care home or knows someone who does is encouraged to book their free tickets by visiting romanrivemusic.org.uk.

Alternatively, the festival box office can be contacted by calling 07751 108 299 Monday to Friday or by emailing boxoffice@romanrivermusic.org.uk.

A limited number of tickets on sale for members of the public, which are priced between £15 and £20, are also available.