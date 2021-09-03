RESIDENTS living in a coastal village are being reminded to have their say and share their views on a proposed new cycling route.
Essex County Council has announced plans to make travelling by bike from Jaywick to Clacton more accessible and environmentally-friendly.
The idea is cyclists will be able to connect to roads and cycle paths in Clacton from Jaywick more easily, encouraging cycling to the station and Clacton business sites.
The proposed scheme is split into three parts, the first of which will connect Jaywick’s Tamarisk Road car park to the National Cycle Route 150.
Improvements to the current cycle route between Jaywick and Clacton have also been suggested and could result in better signage and lighting and a wider path.
Finally, the authority also wants to reallocate road space on Carnarvon Road to allow for the installation of a new cycleway, which will reportedly not impact on traffic flow.
The road’s numerous crossing facilities would also be upgraded with the ambition to allow cyclists to cross the road without having to dismount.
As part of the project’s final phase junction improvements to help facilitate improved flow of pedestrians and cyclists is also being proposed.
Villagers and seasiders in the likes of Jaywick and Clacton and surrounding areas are now being urged to air their views on the scheme as part of a public consultation.
The consultation, which closes next Friday, can be found by visiting consultations.essex.gov.uk/essex-highways/js-to-cp-carnarvon-road-consultation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.