GENEROUS employees from a Clacton-based company celebrated its 20th anniversary by raising more than £2,000 for a mid and north Essex charity.

Employees at DS Group, a direct mail, media and marketing company, received donations from businesses in the community and ran an online auction with all the proceeds being donated to mid and north east Essex Mind.

Tracy Mead, operations director for the DS Group, said: “Our online auction proved to be a huge success, and we are honoured by the support we’ve had from the local businesses who donated the prizes, right through to the winners who bid on the items.

“Mind is a charity very close to our hearts, to raise such a huge amount of money is a great achievement and I’m proud to donate these funds to Mind on behalf of the DS Group.”

A cheque of funds raised were presented to Julie Arthur, corporate fundraising manager at mid and north east Essex Mind, on August 23 in a small presentation held at the DS Group premises.

Julie said: “We are always delighted when local companies choose to support us with their fundraising and we are very grateful to The DS Group for raising such a fantastic amount of £2,805 for us.

“Our services are needed more than ever before and it means a great deal to us to be able to work with corporates and communities in order to continue to deliver mental health services across mid and north east Essex.”

Mid and north east Essex Mind is an independent charity connected to the national mental health charity Mind, which works with children from the age of five and adults of all ages.

Donate to the charity at mnessexmind.org/donate.