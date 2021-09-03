BRAVE and inspiring frontline workers who respond to emergency situations throughout Tendring will be celebrated next week.
Emergency Services Day, which is set to take place on September 9, will be marked in the district with the flying of a special 999 flag.
It will be flown from Tendring Council’s Clacton Town Hall offices, in Station Road, in recognition of the contribution made by police officers, paramedics and firefighters.
The gesture will also be used to applaud the work of volunteer responders, such as the RNLI, St John Ambulance, Coastguard, First Responders and Special Constables.
Jeff Bray, chairman of Tendring Council, expects this year’s celebration to be especially poignant following the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our emergency services do fantastic work to keep us safe and Covid-19 has shone a particular light on our key workers,” he said.
“Flying a flag is a symbol of our thanks to them, and I would urge you all to take time on September 9 to stop and reflect on the efforts of our emergency services.”
Emergency Services Day also encourages people to consider opportunities in the sector, using 999 responsibly, and to think about their own life-saving skills.
To find out more visit 999day.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment