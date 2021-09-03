A COMMUNITY group has launched a fundraising appeal after a country was hit by a destructive earthquake for the third time in just over a decade.
The Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee has decided to raise money on behalf of Haiti after more than 2,200 of its people died following a recent earthquake.
The latest catastrophe comes 11 years after hundreds of thousands of people were killed after one of the deadliest earthquakes of all time occurred in Port-au-Prince.
The club has now organised a collection to help Haiti’s recovery, which will be held at the Asda supermarket, in Oxford Road, Clacton, next Sunday between 10am and 4pm.
Martin Sell, communications officer for the Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee, said: “We encourage people to come along and throw their loose change into our buckets.
“As this is the first collection we have been able to do since restrictions were lifted, your support would be greatly appreciated.”
