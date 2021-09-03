ESSEX FIRE and Rescue is giving free home safety advice to help reduce the risks of house fires.
The home visits will be taking place throughout September to ensure residents in Essex have working smoke alarms, which are proven life savers.
During the Safe and Well visit, officers will be fitting standard or sensory smoke detectors and guiding residents on fire safety and burglary prevention.
Station manager Russ Freeman from Grays Fire Station said: “Our most important safety advice is to ensure you have a working smoke alarm on every level of your home.
“Smoke alarms save lives and they can alert you and your neighbours to a fire in your home.
“Make sure you test them at least once a month - we like to remember Test It Tuesday to test smoke alarms.”
If you or someone you know doesn’t have working smoke alarms, you can visit essex-fire.gov.uk/book or call 0300 303 0088.
