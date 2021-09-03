September is now fully underway and has unfortunately carried on the rather disappointing weather that the end of August saw.

Predictions from the Met Office for the month as a whole see a rather miserable strain of wind and rain heading over Essex, thanks to increased tropical storm activity in the US heading across the Atlantic.

But will that be the case this weekend in Southend, or is there a chance to enjoy the day out and not having to worry about bringing an umbrella.

The Met Office forecast might just be able to meet those aspirations.

What’s the weather like in Southend on Saturday?





It doesn’t exactly start out great on 4th September, with it being overcast and with a 10 per cent of rain throughout all of the morning up until 2pm.

However, some brighter spells will hopefully pop up in the afternoon, as the sun finally peeks out from behind the clouds from 3pm.

The chance of rain will also fall below 5 per cent, giving people the chance to enjoy an afternoon out.

Temperatures will not fluctuate too much, with it being expected to reach a heigh of 18C.

What’s the weather like in Southend on Sunday?





The good fortune of the sunny spells that should come on Saturday afternoon should also carry over into Sunday morning.

Up until around 4pm it will remain rather sunny, with temperatures reaching a peak of 20C during the afternoon, and a less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

This will eventually change to being cloudy, and thus cooler, in the evening, but for the most part will deliver on a rather pleasant day.

Met Office Essex weather forecast

This pattern of weather appears to be remaining consistent with other areas of Essex.

Colchester and Chelmsford should expect much the same, but will manage to reach a slightly higher peak temperature of 21C on Sunday.