A CONCERNED councillor haS called for extra police patrols to remain in place in Dovercourt until a sex attacker is caught.

A manhunt has been launched after a brave woman fought off a man who sexually assaulted her in an alleyway in Dovercourt.

Specialist police officers are supporting the victim following the attack, which happened in Pound Farm Drive, close to Spring Meadow Primary School, on Tuesday.

The vile assault happened between 11.10pm and 11.30pm.

Police are carrying out extra patrols in the area after the woman reported that a man had grabbed her from behind in the alleyway, which connects Pound Farm Drive to Parkeston Road.

She fought off the assailant, who then ran off.

Dovercourt All Saints ward councillor Jo Henderson called for the extra police patrols to continue until the perpetrator is caught.

She said: “This must have been a horrific experience and my thoughts are with the poor woman, who was very brave to fight him off.

“People should be able to walk in safety at any time of the day, but until the suspect is identified, people need to be very cautious.

“I would urge people to stay in groups when walking and to stay away from unlit areas.

“It is reassuring that the police have carried out extra patrols and I hope they continue to do so until this person is caught.”

The attacker is described as being white and was of large build.

He was wearing light coloured clothes.

Det Insp Lydia George said: “We are working hard to identify this man and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time or with information on the incident or the circumstances leading up to it to speak to us.

“There will be extra patrols in the area tonight and I would urge anyone who saw or knows something that may help our investigation to stop one of my officers and speak to them.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack are asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/184811/21.