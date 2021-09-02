A MAN suffering a concerning-sounding "medical emergency" had to be airlifted to a specialist hospital for treatment.
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance launched into action on Wednesday after being called to an address in Clacton.
The life-saving team had been tasked with assisting both Essex Police and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.
Upon arrival the crew helped optimise the outcome of a male patient who had suffered a medical emergency.
The patient was subsequently transferred to a specialist hospital for ongoing treatment.
