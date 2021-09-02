A FAMOUS radio presenter is set to spin a variety of tunes from the “greatest decade of music” as part of a special show at an entertainment venue in Colchester.
Jo Whiley, 56, is performing at Charter Hall, in Cowdray Avenue, on October 1, as part of her 90s Anthems tour of the country.
The superstar DJ is renowned for her shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 and presenting television coverage of the likes of Glastonbury Festival.
During her Colchester show she will play dancefloor-fillers by everyone from Fatboy Slim, Primal Scream and The Chemical Brothers, to Blur, Oasis, and The Prodigy.
A spokesman for Charter Hall said: “This will undoubtedly the biggest night out you’ll have all year, whether you were living it large in the 90s or wish it was still the 90s.”
Tickets for Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £26 and can be purchased by visiting colchester-events.co.uk/event/jo-whiley.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment