AN air ambulance has landed near a sports complex, according to eyewitnesses.
The orange chopper has been spotted in Alresford on the playing fields.
It was positioned next to the village hall and sports pitches just off Ford Lane.
It currently remains unknown why the emergency team has been called into action.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
More information as we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment