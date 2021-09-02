A POPULAR live music venue has helped raise more than £100 for an anti-racism charity after holding a knowledge-testing event.
Coda, in High Street, Colchester, hosted its third film quiz on Wednesday night, generating £123 for Show Racism The Red Card.
The evening was organised and led by the Film, TV & Music Quiz group, which has so far raised more than £62,180 for different charities and causes.
The winners of the brain-bending entertainment quiz were Team Name with a score of 75 correct questions out of a possible 90.
Quizmaster Chris Hunt said: “Top night, great turnout and I’ll hopefully see you all at next month’s quiz.”
To find out more visit facebook.com/filmtvandmusicquiz.
