AN adorable pup described as being “cheeky and mischievous” but also “very worried and insecure” is looking for a new family to care for him.

Freddy, who is a five-month-old crossbreed, is currently staying at the National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Little Clacton.

He is now on the hunt for a patient and loving household in which he can grow into the dog he deserves to be and build up his confidence.

The affectionate four-legged friend, who adores cuddles, is not a fan of very small children but enjoys being around other dogs and confident canine role models.

He is yet to have any experience around cats and can get anxious if confronted with an empty home, so ideally needs someone to be around most of the time.

A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “Behind his cute and fluffy exterior, Freddy is a very worried and insecure little boy.

“He gets very nervous by things other pups may take in their stride, it would be fab if his new owners had previous experience of helping little worriers out.

“He’s a lover with a very affectionate side and alongside a cheeky mischievous nature too and needs someone to help him blossom.”

To find out more information call 01255 860062 or visit the charity’s website at nawt.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/d2540.