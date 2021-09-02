ANGRY villagers claim planned traffic lights to serve a major housing scheme in Kirby Cross will cause “horrendous” traffic jams.

Linden Homes will be carrying out works to the junction of Halstead Road, Frinton Road, and Holland Road in a bid to manage traffic generated from its development of 240 homes in Halstead Road, Kirby Cross.

The works will see traffic lights installed along with a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Frinton Road and Holland Road along with the relocation of existing bus stops.

The housing scheme was turned down by Tendring Council but approved by a Government planning inspector, who imposed a condition requiring the roadworks, following an appeal by the developer.

The works are expected to start next week and are expected to be completed by December 8.

The first phase will see the removal of a traffic island and will see the junction closed between 7pm and 6am from September 6 to 9.

Ray Enever, former chairman of Kirby Residents’ Association, lambasted plans to alter the road layout, which he said would make congestion even worse.

“This is a busy main road connecting Thorpe and Kirby to Frinton and Walton - and we will now face three months of works and delays right up to Christmas,” he said.

“I was chairman of the residents’ association for 15 years and we have fought against plans for traffic lights here for years.

“None of the seven villages around here want these traffic lights - the people just haven’t been listened to.

“It’s going to be horrendous. The bus comes to the roundabout from Frinton and stops at the bus stop before the traffic lights - blocking traffic behind it - which will then get jammed up at the traffic lights before stopping at another bus stop on the road to Great Holland.

“I can’t believe it was ever approved - it’s going to have a terrible impact on us and will cause traffic jams.

“What is really needed is a large roundabout not traffic lights. I won’t be surprised if in a few years they decide they need to dig it all up and start again.”

Essex Highways said that traffic management will be reviewed and adjusted where necessary according to the works being undertaken and dates may be subject to change if the works are affected by poor weather or if unexpected issues arise.

It added that drivers are recommended to allow additional time when passing through the area and observe all signage in place.

Tendring Council originally rejected plans for 240 homes off Halstead Road, but they were given the green light on appeal by a Government planning inspector.

A spokesman for Linden Homes said: “We are legally obliged to undertake these works as part of our planning agreement and continue to liaise closely with county highways, the district council and other interested parties during the pre-start phase to ensure that any disruption is minimised.”

Tendring Council said the requirement to convert the junctions was added to the planning permission for the 240 homes as a condition by a Planning Inspector following an appeal, and the scheme has been designed to manage traffic levels by giving priority to vehicles on the main roads and provide safe crossing points for pedestrians.

The council added that, recognising concerns from local residents about the traffic scheme, the developer has delayed works and held positive conversations with planners and Essex Highways officers.

However no other option has been found which would satisfy the planning inspector’s condition or both highways and planning requirements, and therefore work will start next week.

Neil Stock, leader of the council, said: "These junctions are in a key location at the gateway into the Frinton, Walton and Kirby area and whilst the effects of continued housing development are likely to impact on these junctions more than elsewhere, local people are very concerned about installing traffic lights as a solution – particularly following the severe congestion caused by roadworks in recent months.

“These works will no doubt cause some disruption during construction, and we completely understand concerns from local residents, but if the transport experts are right we hopeful the end result will be an improvement to traffic flow and pedestrian safety in the area.

“I would like to praise and thank the developers for their helpful and constructive discussions and for how mindful they have been of local concerns, wanting to maintain a positive relationship with the community and exploring feasible alternatives.

“This situation is another example of the flaws within our national planning system, where decisions are taken away from local people, and we end up with a developer having to carry out a scheme that neither they nor local residents want.”