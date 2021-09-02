FAMILIES turned out in force for a family fun day in Weeley.
The Clacton Family Festival saw youngsters and their parents descend on Hawk Fruit Farm, Weeley, on Saturday.
The event included performances, children’s play areas, bouncy castles and fun for all the family.
Highlights of the festival included dinosaur puppets, as well as a climbing wall and trampolines.
There was also a chill out zone and inflatable slides to keep all ages entertained.
