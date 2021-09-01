The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 35 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 13,493 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 1 (Wednesday), up from 13,458 on Tuesday.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 593 people had died in the area by September 1 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 13,728 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 103,443 people had received both jabs by August 31 (Tuesday) – 81% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.