AN artisan business is helping an animal charity with its fundraising efforts by offering people the chance to see their beloved pets turned into art.
China Dawgs, which creates ceramic items featuring hand-painted designs of people’s animals, has partnered up with the National Animal Welfare Trust.
The non-profit organisation, based in The Street, Little Clacton, is dedicated to taking in and rehoming abandoned cats and dogs, but heavily relies on donations.
In a bid to help the animal safe haven China Dawgs is allowing the charity to raffle off a £75 voucher, which can be used to purchase a custom pet portrait or sculptures.
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust in Clacton said: “Founder of China Dawgs, Annie, has a huge appreciation for the work we do here.
“As such, she's thrilled to be able to help us with our fundraising efforts to raise vital funds for our homeless animals.
“Annie is very kindly offering a £75 gift card for her custom, hand-painted and sculpted pet portraits.
“To be in with a chance of winning this amazing gift, all you need to do is buy your raffle ticket, sit back and wait to see if you're the lucky winner.”
To purchase a raffle ticket, which costs £5 and must be bought before 9pm on September 30, or to find out more information, visit facebook.com/nawt.clacton.
