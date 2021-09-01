AN injured man had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering a fall in a seaside town.

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was called to an address in Clacton on August 30.

The life-saving team had been tasked to help the East of England Ambulance Service.

Upon arrivals the medics found paramedics caring for a male patient who had fallen.

A spokesman for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance said: “Teams worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome.

“The patient was transferred to the emergency department for ongoing treatment.”