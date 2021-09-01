A POPULAR venue is set to take part in a synchronised worldwide listening party in celebration of a revered musician’s greatest collection of work.
Three Wise Monkeys, in Colchester, will host #IMAGINE50 to mark the 50th anniversary of the John Lennon song, album and film of the same name.
The top floor event will see music fans and Beatles lovers enjoy a screening of the movie at the same time as those watching on in New York, LA and Tokyo.
Throughout the 1972 flick guests will join in with a Twitter Listening Party by reading posts on the social media platform and commenting and asking questions.
The worldwide #IMAGINE50 event, which will also feature musicians, film-makers and special guests, will be held on September 9 from 7.30pm.
To secure a free ticket and find out more information visit HERE.
