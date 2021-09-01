JD Wetherspoons has said it is facing a shortage of some beer brands as it is the next in a series of companies facing stock issues.

Last week McDonald's were unable to serve milkshakes or bottled drinks due to customers and Nando’s had to close stores up and down the country due to a chicken shortage.

Costa and Greggs have also reported issues with some items of stock.

Many of the stock issues are being caused by a smaller amount of HGV drivers. Logistics UK has said there is currently a shortfall of 90,000 HGV drivers, a number that has only been increased by Brexit trade rules and COVID-19 restrictions.

JD Wetherspoons is next to be hit with this shortage, as bars are reportedly out of Carling and Coors beers.

Spokesman for the company, Eddie Gershon, confirmed the shortage, telling indy100: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

This was in response to a Tweet by user, Graham Hughes, which displayed a sign in a Wetherspoons pub.

It appears that #Brexit is screwing over Wetherspoons an' all.



🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/roGu5gJP7B — Graham Hughes (@EveryCountry) August 31, 2021

The sign read: “We regret to inform you that we are out of stock of Carling, Coors and Bud Light.

“Due to supply issues regards to lack of lorry drivers and strike action which are out of our control.”

This comes as Co-op bosses claiming food shortages are at its "worst level".