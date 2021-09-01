Ryanair announced today they were temporarily facing issues regarding their website and app.
At time of writing, customers were struggling to make bookings on either platform.
Taking to Twitter to announce the issue, Ryanair said: “We are currently experiencing some issues regarding booking on both our website and app.
We are currently experiencing some issues regarding booking on both our website and app.— Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 1, 2021
This is urgently being looked into and will be resolved as soon as possible.
Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
This is urgently being looked into and will be resolved as soon as possible.
Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
Ryanair have since taken to Twitter to announce the issue has been resolved.
This issue has now been resolved 👍 https://t.co/EmFydzCTeN— Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 1, 2021
Reports on Down Detector reference issues with the website, bookings and the app.
Customers are also reporting issues with accessing boarding passes. One passenger on Twitter said: “Hope that will be resolved asap as I have a flight in the evening and can’t even see my boarding pass, won’t even mention about changing seat or other stuff!!!”
Another on Down Detector claimed they also could not access their boarding pass for a flight, another stated they were unable to do online check-in.
Others on Twitter confirmed they too were unable to check in.
Issues began being reported on Down Detector at 8am.
