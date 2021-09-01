A MOTHER who lost her daughter during pregnancy has been given the go-ahead to organise a special memorial display for a third year.
Maria Gormley, of Clacton, arranged her very first Baby Loss Awareness Remembrance Ribbon Display two years ago.
The commemorative event coincides with Baby Loss Awareness Week and sees parents attach pink or blue ribbons to the Memorial Garden railings.
The idea behind the poignant gesture is to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss, while giving people a chance to celebrate their babies’ lives.
Like last year, Maria is now appealing for local businesses to get behind the campaign by sponsoring a teddy bear, which will be added to the display.
The cost of sponsoring a teddy is £5, which will be put directly towards raising money for the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, Sands.
Each stuffed teddy, be it a blue, pink or white one, will then be attached to the display and feature the name of the business which has backed the campaign by donating.
Maria, whose daughter, Laura, died 32 years ago, said: “Last year we had 100 teddies so I am asking local businesses and companies again to sponsor a teddy.
“So far I have 63 businesses and companies sponsoring a teddy and have raised a fabulous £953 on my fundraising page.”
This year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week will run from October 9 to October 15.
To contact Maria call 07708329726 or email maria.gormley@sands.org.uk.
To find out more information or to donate to the fundraising campaign visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ribbon-display.
