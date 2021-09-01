A PERFORMING arts group is looking to cast stage stars of the future in an upcoming production which will feature a former X-Factor contestant.
The Spotlight Youth Theatre Company, based in Frinton, puts on two spectacular shows every year at the Princes Theatre, in Clacton.
Its performances are usually made-up of talented young entertainers aged between 8 and 16, who never fail to dazzle audiences with their charm.
The group’s forthcoming production will star Andy Abraham, who was the X-Factor runner-up back in 2005, losing to Shane Ward.
Children aged between 12 and 18 who are interested in taking to the stage are now being encouraged to become part of the cast.
Clare Chandler, who is the owner of the Spotlight Youth Theatre Company, said: “We are in the process of starting to assign parts and rehearse.
“We have some opening spots for children aged between 12 and 18 who are interested in joining the cast.”
To find out more information visit facebook.com/SpotlightYouthTheatreGroup.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.