A RUGBY team comprised of the “most welcoming and respectful teenagers” is on the hunt for new players so it can compete in the new season.

Clacton Rugby Club, based in Valley Road, is looking to recruit young and passionate stars of the future for its under 15s squad.

The scrum-loving and tough-tackling athletes meet for training on Sundays at 10am and Wednesdays at 6pm and the first session is free of charge.

Last year the team was taken on by Chantal Thorne, 32, whose son has been playing for the club since he was 11-years-old.

Due to a lack of players the team was on the brink of folding, so the dedicated mum advertised, ordered kits and arranged games to keep the squad alive.

Danielle-Marie Tulip, 34, who is a self-proclaimed “new rugby mum”, signed her son up to the team a few months ago after seeing the efforts of Chantel.

She said: “These are genuinely the most welcoming and respectful teenagers I have ever met and they deserve to be able to play in the new season.

“They have worked so hard and they would welcome anyone to the team, regardless of their ability, shape or size.

“My son was a complete beginner and these boys welcomed him with open arms and have really built up his confidence.

“So, I am on a mission not only to get them a full team but hopefully to get some others land who need the same support.”

To find out more information enquiries should be sent to chantalthorne@live.co.uk.