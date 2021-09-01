PLANS for a “new look” Morrisons supermarket have been given the go-ahead following the demolition of its previous store.
Morrisons store, in Centenary Way, Little Clacton, has already been bulldozed due to major structural problems.
The former Safeways store, which was built in the mid 1990s, was suffering from extensive cracking caused by the roots from a nearby belt of mature trees undermining the foundations.
A temporary store has already been built in the car park after permission was granted earlier this year.
But now plans for a replacement store, which will be built closer towards Centenary Way, have been given the go ahead by Tendring Council's planning officers.
Richard Bakes, senior asset manager at Morrisons, previously said the company was investing "significantly" in the site to secure the long-term future.
