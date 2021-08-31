DONATIONS to help families fleeing Afghanistan have been paused due to an overwhelming response from the public.

Residents across Essex have contributed to a huge response and Essex County Council, the Red Cross and other partners have thanked everyone for their generosity.

So many donations have been made, County Hall says they are being temporarily paused.

There are currently a number of Afghan families who have had to be placed into hotels in Essex.

This is part of the Government's emergency response following the evacuations from Afghanistan.

The use of hotels is led by the Home Office, as part of the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy.

While they are living in the hotels access to health and care support from Essex County Council and the NHS is being made available to them.

These families will move on to suitable and sustainable housing, which may not be in Essex, when arrangements have been put in place.

If there are any offers of homes these need to be directed to the housing department of the borough, district or city council.

Read more:

Kevin Bentley, Leader of Essex County Council, said: “All our hearts went out to individuals and families arriving from Afghanistan.

"We are doing everything in our power to support them as they start to adjust to new and unfamiliar surroundings

“The compassion and willingness to help we have seen from residents across Essex has been overwhelming and we are grateful to everyone who has contributed.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved from councils, the NHS and the voluntary sector in working to make sure these individuals and families have the support they need.”