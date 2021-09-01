A SPECIALIST transport recruitment boss says the freight industry is “feeling the pressure” over a lack of heavy goods vehicle drivers.

In recent months companies across the country have complained about a shortage of lorry drivers, believed to be caused by a combination of the pandemic and Brexit.

Changes to a specific tax legislation preventing many self-employed drivers from using anything other than their vehicles have also had an impact.

As a result, the demand for certain products has not been able to be met and some supply chains have been greatly disrupted to the lack of drivers.

Gary Riches, 54, has owned Driver Hire Colchester for nearly nine years but has more than 40 years’ of experience within the sector.

Like many driver recruitment firms, his business has never been busier, but keeping up with the demand is becoming a constant struggle.

“We and our clients have been affected massively by the current shortage of drivers,” he stressed.

“The economy is booming and there is massive growth in the transport industry and we have recorded record months for the last three months.

“But we are feeling the pressure to keep up with supply and demand and some of our clients are having to turn down work due to a lack of drivers.

“Some people are calling it the perfect storm, and we are beginning to feel the impact.”

In an attempt to get more lorry drivers through the door, as well as retain existing ones, Mr Riches has increased wages.

His company is also now offering to pay and support drivers through their HGV training and upgrade the licences of current employees.

Mr Riches believes their approach is “one of the only ways to resolve” driver shortage, but admits the process is not straight forward.

He added: “I’ve taken on three trainee HGV drivers who were van drivers for Driver Hire Colchester but there are multiple stages.

“It usually takes three months for a driver to attain their category C licence, but the DVLA are struggling at the moment and they have a massive backlog.

“This is just another thing stopping us from bettering the HGV shortage.”