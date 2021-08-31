ECO-CONCIOUS community champions are set to join forces to tidy-up a lengthy stretch of coastline.
The Clacton Volunteer Litter Picking Group is partnering up with the Frinton Frombles and the Walton Wallys.
Together they will embark on a beach clean from Clacton Pier to the Naze in Walton on September 26 from 10am.
The vast litter pick will coincide with the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean event.
The trio of groups will also be working alongside the support of organisations RiverCare, BeachCare, Anglian Water and Keep Britain Tidy.
