THE Queen has wished Clacton a happy birthday as the town celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The Clacton 150 Project Team at Tendring Council wrote to Queen Elizabeth II to inform her of the occasion, and the programme of events and activities planned to commemorate it.

Buckingham Palace sent a response which detailed how Her Majesty had been interested to learn about the history of the town and how it developed.

The letter, sent from the Loyal Greetings Officer at the Palace, added: “In return, The Queen sends her best wishes to all concerned for a most successful and enjoyable programme of events celebrating this significant milestone in the history of Clacton.”

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said it was a real honour for the Queen to acknowledge Clacton in this way.

“It is incredibly pleasing to learn that Her Majesty has shown an interest in Clacton, as we mark our 150th birthday,” he said.

“We have already had some exciting activities to commemorate the occasion, and seen our heritage trail installed – and I would urge everyone to get out and take part, or even hold their own celebrations.”

He added that a great way to experience the Heritage Trail is by getting a team together and taking part in the Street Tag challenge.

People cab join in the community leader board, or find out if their school is participating and help them earn points, which can be turned into rewards for the school.

People and businesses are encouraged to hold their own events and activities to celebrate Clacton 150, and share details with the co-ordinating team at clacton150@tendringdc.gov.uk.

The Clacton 150 celebrations received £250,000 from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, which has paid for the heritage trail, two co-ordinating staff and other events and activities.

Tendring Council also marked the occasion with a special flight programme last Thursday and Friday - which replaced this year’s Covid-hit airshow.