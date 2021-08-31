A POPULAR seaside pub will only be able to serve drinks for the “foreseeable future” after an electrical fault put its kitchen out of action.
The Roaring Donkey, in Holland Road, Clacton, usually dishes-up a variety of meals to punters alongside its range of beverages.
Bosses, however, have been forced to close down the watering hole’s cooking facilities as a result of an electrical fault.
The decision was announced the day after staff shortages meant only pre-booked visitors could be accommodated and the garden was unable to be open.
In a statement a spokesman for Clacton’s Hungry Horse-owned pub also said its charity event has had to be cancelled.
“Our kitchen is sadly closed for the foreseeable future and we will only be serving drinks,” they said.
“With this in mind our Macmillan weekend will be held back and as soon as a date and time has been chosen, we will publish this and continue to raise money for the cause.
“Thank you for your understanding. We apologise about this and understand any disappointment this may cause.”
