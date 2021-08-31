Merchant Navy Day will be marked this week at Clacton Town Hall with the raising of a special flag.
Residents are invited to attend a short ceremony on Friday to see the flag raised.
Tendring Council chairman Jeff Bray will begin at 9.55am by reading a message from the Earl of Wessex, who is president of the Seafarers UK charity, before the Red Ensign flag is hoisted at 10am.
Mr Bray said: “The hard work of our Merchant Navy – and those who serve in it – is worthy of recognition and appreciation, and by holding this short ceremony and raising the Red Ensign we can show this publicly.
“This short but significant flag raising service, gives us the opportunity to say thank you, as well as to remember those who have sadly lost their lives serving our needs by ensuring goods arrive in our country.”
