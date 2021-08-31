A WITHAM man has been jailed for 21 years for his role in the fatal stabbing of a teenager outside a pub.

Daniel Daden, 20, of Bramble Road, was sentenced along with two other men at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

Daniel Daden

Daden and Ryan Filby were convicted of the murder of Liam Taylor – nicknamed ‘Fish’ by his loved ones – in May following a trial.

Mr Taylor had gone for a drink with friends at the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle, on January 31, 2020.

Liam Taylor

They were in a smoking area outside at the rear of the pub with other people when a black Subaru pulled up and a group of men got out.

They attacked Mr Taylor and his friend with weapons before driving off.

Mr Taylor died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

His friend was taken to hospital before police arrived and treated for a stab wound to his leg, which needed surgery.

The Subaru, which had been stolen from Hainault, was later found burnt out in Bicknacre.

Three defendants were sentenced today to life imprisonment.

Daden and Filby, 22, of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, were both sentenced to a minimum of 21 years for murder, and five years for grievous bodily harm, to run concurrently.

Ryan Filby

Daden was also sentenced to six months for handling stolen goods, 14 days for obstructing a police officer, and six months for possession of a mobile phone in prison, all to run concurrently to the 21-year sentence.

Louis Colgate, 19, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, was sentenced with Filby and Daden.

Colgate had admitted the murder on January 15, which took place when he was 17, but this can only be reported now following the lifting of reporting restrictions.

Louis Colgate

He was sentenced to a minimum of 16 and a half years in prison.

A victim impact statement from Mr Taylor’s grandmother, Julie Taylor, was read to the court before sentencing.

In the statement, Mrs Taylor detailed how the family are haunted by the trauma of her grandson’s death.

It read: “We are haunted by the trauma of Fish’s death and every birthday and Christmas is a reminder to us of the horrific actions Fish endured due to these individuals.”

Sentencing the men, Judge Charles Gratwicke, said: “The vicious attack on two men simply having a drink at a pub resulted in Liam Taylor losing his life. The consequences are also with his family who continue to be devastated by your actions.”

Mr Taylor’s family cheered as the three defendants were sent down.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “This was a senseless and vicious attack that took the life of a young man and has devastated his family.

“His friend and those who witnessed the attack have also suffered the effects from being involved in a situation that none of us would ever wish to be in.

“Liam’s murder has caused reverberations throughout the community and among those who knew him, and I understand people will be angry, upset and grieving.

“I’d ask anyone considering taking matters into their own hands not to do so.

“There is never any excuse to carry knives or weapons, and violence will not solve anything. It will only ever have severe consequences for everyone involved and can lead to even more lives being ruined.”