A DRIVER has had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering “serious injuries” following a crash involving a car and a lorry.
The emergency services were called to Dead Lane, Great Bentley, shortly after 10.45am today after receiving reports of a road accident.
Upon arrival it was established a black Audi and a lorry had been involved in a nasty crash, which has resulted in the village road becoming blocked.
According to Essex Police, the driver of the Audi has sustained serious injuries which are “not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”
A spokeswoman for the force said: “The driver of the lorry is assisting with our enquiries. Please avoid the area if you are planning your journey.”
The injured driver has since been airlifted to hospital where they are undergoing further treatment.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 10.48am with reports of a collision in Dead Lane, Great Bentley.
“We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
“One person is being taken to hospital by air ambulance for further care.”
