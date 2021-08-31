A MARINE mammal expert has issued a warning to beach-goers after several seals were found washed up on the coastline with rotting mouths.

Neil Marples, 61, of Frinton, is part of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team, which first launched back in 1988 to help seals in East Anglia.

Last month, alongside the Walton Coastguard, he rescued a stranded seal after it had found itself stuck between a cluster of rocks on the seafront.

Mr Marples, a keen fisherman, has now revealed several seals in the area have recently been found to have an illness which can severely impact their mouths.

He has therefore urged seasiders and day-trippers to be cautious when they come across a stranded seal and to immediately call the rescue team.

He said: “We’re having a number of seals that need rescuing along the Tendring coastline and some of them are just coming ashore to rest.

“But there are a number of seals which are now showing signs of an illness that affects their mouth – we had another on Sunday, again with mouth rot.

“Unfortunately some members of the public have been chasing them back into the sea, picking them up or allowing their dogs to chase them.

“Although they look cute seals can be vicious and have a nasty bite, so if in any doubt please call the British Divers Marine Life Rescue Team on 01825 765546.

“One of our trained Tendring seal medics will come out to check on the seal.”