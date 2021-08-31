A CAR crash has resulted in a village road becoming blocked.

Dead Lane, in Great Bentley, is currently not accessible.

It comes after an accident involving an Audi and a lorry. 

UPDATE:

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are currently on the scene of a serious collision in Great Bentley.

"We were called shortly after 10.45am on Tuesday 31 August, following reports of a collision between a lorry and a black Audi.

"The driver of the Audi is believed to have suffered serious injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"The driver of the lorry is assisting with our enquiries.

"Please avoid the area if you are planning your journey."