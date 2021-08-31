A HERD of prehistoric reptiles made “people of all ages smile from ear to ear” for the duration of a seaside town’s aviation extravaganza.
Dinosaurs were spotted along the seafront on Thursday afternoon, walking between the pier and Toby Carvery during the Clacton 150th anniversary flights.
The quartet of colourful characters, brought back from extinction by social media car fanatics Double Clutch, posed for photos and spread joy along the coastline.
During their four and a half hour stomp the T-Rex-resembling creatures also handed out free dinosaur and unicorn stickers to wide-eyed children.
Scott Yems, of Double Clutch, said: “We had an absolutely fantastic day and we really enjoyed spreading joy and making people of all ages smile from ear to ear.
“The Airshow was brilliant and we felt this was a great opportunity to do something which brings a positive and feel good memory to the people visiting Clacton.
“The best part was hearing the kids gasp and then say ‘wow dinosaurs’ and then seeing their little faces when we waved to them.
“We love our community and our town and we are very proud of what we achieved.”
To find out more about Double Clutch CLICK HERE.
